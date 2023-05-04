Notification Settings

Ludlow is a glass act when it comes to coronation window displays

By David TooleyLudlowPublished:

Ludlow is a glass apart when it comes to making window displays to mark the coronation.

Ludlow windows competition
Ludlow windows competition

Judges have announced the winners from the 41 entries the had in the Window Dressing Competition for the Coronation.

"The businesses of Ludlow have really come together to make a lovely display for the coronation," said a spokesman for Ludlow town council.

A panel of judges had the unenviable task of deciding the winners but after deliberations they decided to give gold to the Index Bindery, in Market Street. They specialise in repairing and rebinding books of all shapes, sizes, and ages.

Ludlow windows competition

The runners up were home stylists Velvet Fern Home, in High Street and Robin Elt Shoes, in Bullring.

Displays included a variety of flags, teddy bears and depictions of royal scenes.

The awards were paid for by Poyners Events which is also holding an exhibition in St Laurence's Church.

Ludlow windows competition

Highly commended awards were given to The Dog Shop, McCartneys, Castle Book Shop, Vaughns, Peter Meredith and Corve Street Collectables.

Former town councillor Graeme Perks said: "Poyners Events and all the participants did a brilliant job - Ludlow does stuff."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

