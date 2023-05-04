Ludlow is a glass act when it comes to coronation window displays

Ludlow windows competition

Judges have announced the winners from the 41 entries the had in the Window Dressing Competition for the Coronation.

"The businesses of Ludlow have really come together to make a lovely display for the coronation," said a spokesman for Ludlow town council.

A panel of judges had the unenviable task of deciding the winners but after deliberations they decided to give gold to the Index Bindery, in Market Street. They specialise in repairing and rebinding books of all shapes, sizes, and ages.

The runners up were home stylists Velvet Fern Home, in High Street and Robin Elt Shoes, in Bullring.

Displays included a variety of flags, teddy bears and depictions of royal scenes.

The awards were paid for by Poyners Events which is also holding an exhibition in St Laurence's Church.

Highly commended awards were given to The Dog Shop, McCartneys, Castle Book Shop, Vaughns, Peter Meredith and Corve Street Collectables.