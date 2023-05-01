Notification Settings

Ludlow farm building 'unsafe to enter' after fire involving flammable propane gas canisters

By Nick Humphreys

A farm outbuilding has been deemed "unsafe to enter" after an accidental blaze involving flammable propane gas.

Firefighters and police officers were sent to Caynham village, near Ludlow, at around 10.50am on Monday. Nobody was hurt in the blaze.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Ludlow. Accidental fire in outbuilding involving propane cylinders. Crews removed and cooled cylinders. Fire extinguished using hosereel jets, covering jets and main jet and all electrics have been isolated by fire service personnel."

Crews had to use an array of equipment to deal with the fire, including breathing apparatus, a covering jet, a ground monitor, a hose reel jet, a main jet, rakes, shovels, mathooks, small gear and a thermal imaging camera.

The fire service spokeswoman added that the building is currently deemed "unsafe to enter", and the timber-framed structure will need to be checked over by an expert before anyone is allowed in again.

Firefighters from Ludlow, Bridgnorth and Cleobury Mortimer stations were in attendance.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

