Firefighters in Shropshire aren't 'shy' about having a go at town's fair after they carry out safety checks

Picture; Ludlow Fire Station

Ludlow fire stations crew also received a £100 donation from the Edward Danters Fun Fair in advance of their big fundraising event at the weekend alongside the Ludlow Community First Responders.

A spokesman for Ludlow Fire Station said: "We’ve carried out our annual safety run this afternoon at Edward Danters Fun Fair which was successful.

"A huge thank you to Edward for his generous donation of £100 which we will be adding to our fundraising event."

They wished success on the event and added: "We hope you all enjoy the May Fair as much as our crew did earlier."

The charter fair started at 4pm on Thursday and runs right through the Bank Holiday weekend to a close om Monday, May 1.

This historic charter street fair is free entry.

And despite road closures around the town, all shops, bars and restaurants will be open as normal.