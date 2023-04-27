Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Firefighters in Shropshire aren't 'shy' about having a go at town's fair after they carry out safety checks

By David TooleyLudlowPublished:

When it comes to safety checks at a town's fun fair the local firefighters aren't 'shy' about having a go too!

Picture; Ludlow Fire Station
Picture; Ludlow Fire Station

Ludlow fire stations crew also received a £100 donation from the Edward Danters Fun Fair in advance of their big fundraising event at the weekend alongside the Ludlow Community First Responders.

A spokesman for Ludlow Fire Station said: "We’ve carried out our annual safety run this afternoon at Edward Danters Fun Fair which was successful.

"A huge thank you to Edward for his generous donation of £100 which we will be adding to our fundraising event."

Picture; Ludlow Fire Station

They wished success on the event and added: "We hope you all enjoy the May Fair as much as our crew did earlier."

The charter fair started at 4pm on Thursday and runs right through the Bank Holiday weekend to a close om Monday, May 1.

This historic charter street fair is free entry.

And despite road closures around the town, all shops, bars and restaurants will be open as normal.

Users of the Assembly Rooms entertainment venue have been reminded to use the side entrance.

Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News