South Shropshire town prepares for arrival of annual charter fair

Picture: Ludlow Town Council

The Ludlow Charter Fair, presented by Wynn’s Fun Fairs is due to roll into Ludlow Town Centre on Wednesday afternoon where it will take over the market square until 11pm on May 2.

A spokesman for Ludlow Town Council said: "Today's the day the May Fair is coming to town!

"Don't forget that there is no parking on Mill Street today from 6am until 11pm on the 2nd of May.

"Castle Street car park will also be closed from 5pm today."

Tree planters have also been removed by Dan Jones and will be stored at Ludlow College for a couple of weeks. The town council has thanked both for their assistance.

The town's centre market will also not be running until after the end of the May Fair.

Wynn's Fun Fairs is bringing rides and attractions for all ages from kids rides such as the Runaway train up to and including the 130ft OXYGEN ride.

The arrival of the fun fair lorries is expected to attract the usual crowds as people turn out to watch the lorries navigate the narrow streets of the Buttercross from 4pm today (Wednesday).

The fun fair is expected to open at 2pm tomorrow (Thursday).