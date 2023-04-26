Ludlow's Christmas tree going up in a previous year

Ludlow Town Council is consulting on replacing its Christmas lights and 'most controversially' according to Councillor Andy Boddington this includes replacing the town's traditional tree with an artificial one.

“I am horrified by the suggestion that an artificial Christmas tree could be hired," said Councillor Boddington.

"It is bound to look naff and be made of a lot of plastic.

"We are a town surrounded by woodland and forests. A real tree looks more aesthetic. It will be processed to chippings and compost at the end of the season. That is better for the image of a green-thinking town like Ludlow.”

The Ludlow Christmas tree. Photo: Andy Boddington.

In a council consultation being carried out at the moment it estimates the cost of upgrading the festive decorations at around £38,000.

This includes a three-year lease hire of a reusable Christmas tree for a total of £13,694.14, a three-year lease hire of braid lights for Corve Street and Broad Street at £5,788.80 in total and a three-year lease hire of 'Snowflake project' for the Buttercross - £1,667.20 in total.

The town council was stung by social media criticisms of its Christmas lights display last year.

Councillor Boddington said: "An upgrading of Christmas decorations in Ludlow would be welcome. Christmas and New Year are busy times for the town centre.

"People like to walk through town centres and see the decorations. The higher footfall over the period is good for our markets and independent traders, including our annual festive events, Tinsel Tuesday markets, the Christmas lights switch-on and the new Winter Festival. Most shops decorate their windows, some with quite elaborate schemes."

He added: "Last year, a number of people commented on how disappointing the town council decorations were in Ludlow compared to other towns. New decorations for the town are very much needed."

A spokesman for the town council confirmed that an artificial Christmas tree is one of the council's options but nothing has yet been decided.

The spokesman said: "Ludlow Town Council’s Christmas Lights consultation is open until May 12 and we are receiving some great responses.

"It is certainly something that residents and businesses care about, and putting up Ludlow lights is an important part of the town council’s annual calendar of activities."

Before the consultation was launched the town council said it had feedback that the community was ready for a change.

"The survey includes opportunities for residents and businesses to say what they would like, and what they do not want to see in Ludlow. And one of the options is a reusable Christmas tree," said the spokesman.

"Through the survey, the town council hopes to create a full picture to inform their next steps, which are yet to be decided."

If Ludlow residents would like to make their views known, a link to the survey can be found on Facebook and on the Town Council’s website ludlow.gov.uk

Paper copies of the questions are available Monday to Friday, 9.30 am-4 pm from the Guildhall, in Mill Street.