The good news is that the A49 north of Ashford Bowdler, near the Ludlow turn, should be reopened on Friday evening in time for the weekend.

But drivers have been warned that Severn Trent's workforce plan to be back in the area on Monday to finish the job.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: “We’re sorry for the disruption caused by our essential work on the A49.

"For the safety of our teams, and other road users we have had to use traffic management to keep them safe as they work.

"We’re aiming to have the road back open this evening for the weekend, but we will be returning Monday to finish everything and reinstate the road fully.

"We know this is a busy road, and appreciate it is inconvenient but we will aim to have everything back to normal as quickly as possible.”