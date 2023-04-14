Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Water company says sorry after 'essential' roadworks cause long delays on A49 south of Ludlow

By David TooleyLudlowPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A water company has apologised for long delays on the A49 south of Ludlow due to 'essential work' in the area.

The good news is that the A49 north of Ashford Bowdler, near the Ludlow turn, should be reopened on Friday evening in time for the weekend.

But drivers have been warned that Severn Trent's workforce plan to be back in the area on Monday to finish the job.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: “We’re sorry for the disruption caused by our essential work on the A49.

"For the safety of our teams, and other road users we have had to use traffic management to keep them safe as they work.

"We’re aiming to have the road back open this evening for the weekend, but we will be returning Monday to finish everything and reinstate the road fully.

"We know this is a busy road, and appreciate it is inconvenient but we will aim to have everything back to normal as quickly as possible.”

Long delays have been reported on the road today by AA Traffic News.

Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News