Work starts to renovate former pub and Pizza Express

Artist's impressions of how the new extension might look.

Oakman Inns said it has started renovating the former restaurant, on Ludlow's Castle Street – which closed in 2020.

The firm was given planning permission for the move in 2021, which also includes a glazed link extension to provide further space for diners.

In an update posted on Facebook, Alex Ford, from Oakman Inns, said the company is looking to employ a number of people at the pub, which will reopen under the name 'The George' – as it was before it became Pizza Express.

Mr Ford said they were looking to restore "the lovely historical feel" of the building at the front, while opening up the rear of the premises.

He said: "We have just started renovating the George pub (the old Pizza Express) and are looking forward to reopening the site under the original name at the end of July.

"We are hoping to restore the lovely historical feel of the George pub at the front of the building and then open the back up to include a spacious restaurant with an open kitchen."

Mr Ford included images with his post to show how the building may look when completed.

He also urged people interested in working at the new pub to get in touch.

He said: "I am writing because the real essence of a pub is its people. We are looking for team at all levels, both front of house and in the kitchen, to join us and make the pub a success.

"As a Sunday Times top 100 employer, we believe we can deliver a great employee experience, regardless of whether you are looking for a career or just passing through."

He added: "We are really looking forward to becoming part of the fantastic Ludlow community."