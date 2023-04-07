Housing associations must deal with black mould problems

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 22/12/22.Tenant Raymond Collins, from Ratcliff Walk, Oldbury, who has lived with mould on his walls and ceiling for three years...

Andy Boddington, unitary and town councillor for Ludlow, said social landlords had to stop making excuses and bring their properties up to standard.

He says some housing associations are working with the councils and tenants to sort out the problem. But others, he says, are turning a blind eye.

In a blog post Councillor Boddington said that some mould problems could be solved with anti fungal paint and better ventilation in the properties.

But he said others needed more work.

He urged tenants with mould problems to come forward after being shocked by the deat of two-year-old Awaad Ishak in Rochdale. The coroner ruled that his death was due to black mould.

"All but one of the cases, which was in a private rent where the tenant had moved on, were in social housing. We identified seven cases as a priority."

"I suspect a lot of people haven’t come forward even though they have problems with black mould. Some are worried they will be blamed by the housing association for the problem. And that’s pretty normal.

"It is time we stopped the blame game and got rid of the danger of black mould before there is more damage to people’s health and black mould becomes a factor in death."

"Working with social tenants in my role as a councillor, I have been shocked at how widespread it is.

"The root of the problem is always the same: inadequate insulation, failing windows and doors, and a lack of ventilation."

Councillor Boddington said one housing association had fitted extractors and window vents in homes where there was a problem and problem walls have been treated with antifungal paint. However, others blamed tenants for not opening windows or keeping their homes clean.