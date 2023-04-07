Alistair McGowan to take on Mastermind to help Shropshire-based hedgehog charity

Alistair McGowan

Impressionist Alistair McGowan, who lives in the Ludlow area, will be raising money for the British Hedgehog Preservation Society (BHPS).

The BHPS has its headquarters in Dhustone, also near Ludlow, and they are delighted to be Mr McGowan's chosen charity.

A BHPS spokesman said on social media: "We are delighted that BHPS will be Alistair McGowan's chosen charity when he appears on Celebrity Mastermind next week. Good luck Alistair!"

The show is set to be broadcast on BBC One on Friday, April 15 at 5.45pm.

Mr McGowan's specialist first round subject in the famous black chair is the composer Claude Debussy.

He will be up against social media star Chris Dixon on British Birds of Prey, comedian Laura Lexx on The History of Alternative Comedy and BBC Sports Journalist Holly Hamilton on Roald Dahl’s Matilda.

Founded in 1982, BHPS is a registered UK charity dedicated to helping and protecting hedgehogs native to the UK.