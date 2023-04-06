Spring Festival reveals packed line-up for next month's return

Getting a Taste at Ludlow Spring Festival

This year the event, takes place at a new venue, Ludlow Rugby Club, on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, May 12 to 14.

A spokesman for the organisers said a host of entertainment, stallholders, and attractions had been lined up for the event.

He said: "As the Ludlow Spring Festival draws ever nearer, we are excited to reveal a packed line-up of music, comedy, talks and activities for all the family, alongside the celebration of food and drink we have all come to know and love.

"In its new venue at Ludlow Rugby Club, just a stone’s throw from the town centre, this exciting event will welcome a host of artisan brewers, food producers, musicians, and other live performers to the town."

The event will feature the best of the region’s beers as the Society of Independent Brewers holds their Wales & West Beer Competition at the Festival Pub, while there will be a raft of high quality food producers throughout the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will feature a display of classic vehicles in the Marches Transport Festival, while there will be a full weekend of rousing music with popular local bands and musicians.

Friday and Saturday will see fascinating ‘talks and tipples’, while the brand new comedy stage will be part of the event.

Acrobatics, magic and entertainment will come from the Panic Family Circus, as well as pottery demonstrations and seascape tile workshops on Sunday.

Advance tickets for the festival are on sale now at www.ludlowspringfestival.co.uk.

Multi-day and family discounted tickets are also available.