Water company investigating supply problems in Ludlow

Severn Trent said its teams are investigating the cause of the issue in the SY8 postcode area and will update customers when they have more information.

A spokesman for the water company said at 7.37am: "We are aware of an issue.

"We’ve had reports that some customers living in the SY8 area of Ludlow may be experiencing supply interruptions this morning.

"We’re so sorry if you’ve been impacted by this, please be assured our teams are investigating the cause of this and as soon as we’ve got more information, we’ll provide an update."