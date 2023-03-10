Community groups in Ludlow area invited to apply for £500 grants

Over the past eight years the Rotary Club of Ludlow has been able to invest more than £40,000 from funds it has raised in over 85 projects in and around Ludlow.

The club has dubbed its scheme Ludlow Rotary Cares and it hands out modest grants of up to £500. It now wants charities and other organisations to get their applications in.

Barry Forrester, of Ludlow Rotary Club, said: "After two years when fundraising has been difficult due to Covid restrictions, the club is delighted to be able to invest again in our community.

"The club intends to be very open-minded about the types of activities it will support so long as the project or programme responds to a community need in or within 15 miles of Ludlow and meets its criteria on the giving of grants."

Applicants will have to explain exactly what the money will be used for, who will benefit from it and how much difference it will make.

Further information can be found on the website ludlowrotaryclub.org.uk which includes details of the criteria that will be applied and a simple application form.

Organisations which meet the criteria will need to get their applications in by April 17.

Those shortlisted will be invited to an evening event at Ashford Carbonell Village Hall on May 23 at which they will be asked to explain their project for a few minutes to a small panel.

There will also be an opportunity to meet other applicants as well as members of the Rotary Club.

Mr Forrester added: "Cheques will be handed out very soon afterwards!"

The club is keen to hear from a wide range of organisations including those that have applied in the past or have been awarded grants in the past.