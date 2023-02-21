You'd batter believe it: Pancake race equaliser in Ludlow flips attention to a summer pub rivalry decider

Rob Filbrandt from The Bull, and in the jacket is: Jack Taylor from The Feathers, they were having a pancake race, with teams from the two pubs, racing on the green next to St Lawrence's Church.

After losing the town's festive tug of war the Bull Hotel flipped Tuesday's pancake race in their favour to set up a sack race decider against the Feathers Hotel in the summer.

Jack Adams-Taylor, at The Feathers, took defeat on the chin.

"The Bull won and it is now one-all in the challenge," he said.

"We will be holding a third event to decide the challenge winners for this year.

"But I noticed that the Bull insisted on only doing one pancake race when they wanted to do the best of three in the tug of war!"

Full of Feathers fighting spirit he added: "This is only a slight blip in our plans!"

A crowd estimated at 150 people gathered on the green near St Laurence's Church for the race which pitted teams of six from each of the pubs, opposite each other in Bull Ring, in a frying pans at noon encounter. Money was also collected for Hands Together Ludlow.

To cheers from the onlookers the relay race got underway with contestants asked to flip the pancake three times in their runs before handing over an apron and flying pan for their team mate to complete the return leg.

Rob Filbrandt, landlord at the Bull Hotel, praised his fellow team mates for bringing home the batter. His reliable anchor man, supervisor Byron Cross, took the glory of being first over the finish line in a close fought neck and neck race.

"It was a really good atmosphere, said Rob. "We all had a really enjoyable time and raised money for Hands Together Ludlow which is a great cause.

"I took all my staff for celebration cakes and afterwards we turned up the volume on Queen's We Are The Champions so the Feathers could hear it across the road."