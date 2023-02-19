Woman trapped in car after collision is released by firefighters

SOUTH WITH WORDS TOM Corfton Farm, Corfton, was used by Shropshire Fire and Rescue was used for a training exercise to recreate a home situation. 17.06.15 PIC BY LAURA DUTFIELD COPYRIGHT OF SHROPSHIRE NEWSPAPERS.

The crash between two saloon cars happened at Stanton Lacy on Sunday .

Emergency services went to the scene after 999 calls at about 2.15pm.

Fire crews from Cleobury Mortimer, Craven Arms and Wellington released a female, trapped in one of the cars, using a specialist winch.

She was left in the care of ambulance crews. It is not yet know how seriously hurt she was.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that two other casualties involved in the collision were also checked at the scene by ambulance crews.

Firefighters made both vehicles electrically safe.