Woman trapped in car after collision is released by firefighters

By Sue Austin

A woman had to be cut from the wreckage of a car in a collision near Ludlow.

The crash between two saloon cars happened at Stanton Lacy on Sunday .

Emergency services went to the scene after 999 calls at about 2.15pm.

Fire crews from Cleobury Mortimer, Craven Arms and Wellington released a female, trapped in one of the cars, using a specialist winch.

She was left in the care of ambulance crews. It is not yet know how seriously hurt she was.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that two other casualties involved in the collision were also checked at the scene by ambulance crews.

Firefighters made both vehicles electrically safe.

The road was closed while emergency services were on the scene.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

