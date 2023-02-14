New M&S Food Hall near Ludlow 'could be good for local ecology'

An artist's impression of the proposed new M&S

Harris Lamb Property Consultancy was commissioned by Avenbury Property to undertake an ecological appraisal of the site off Sheet Road which is an arable field with hedgerow boundaries.

The appraisal has been carried out as a part of the planning process for the proposed new store.

Dr Holly Smith, of Harris Lamb, has concluded that if certain mitigations are carried out it "could result in a net positive ecological impact for the duration of the scheme."

Dr Smith adds: "Impacts to species and habitats identified within this report could be mitigated, enhanced and secured through appropriate planning conditions."

The eco expert proposed the protection of hedgerows and trees, the planting of at least 98 m of new native hedgerow using at least five native hedgerow species, and the planting of at least 18 native trees planted.

"On this initial basis the proposed layout is anticipated to deliver at least 7.29 per cent habitat biodiversity gain and 46per cent hedgerow net gain," Dr Smith concluded.

The planning application has received eight objections from members of the public and none in support.

Ludford Parish Council has told Shropshire Council planners that it reserves its opinion until a number of questions are answered.

The planning application is on the Shropshire Council website with a determination deadline of April 7. It has a reference number of 22/05682/FUL.