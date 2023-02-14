Festival's future on the line in licensing decision

Shropshire Council's licensing committee will take a decision on the proposal

A panel of councillors met on Monday to hear the case for and against a new licence application for Ludlow Rugby Club, which would allow it to host the town’s popular Spring Festival in May.

The hearing was told that the club was the only alternative venue for the festival, which needs to relocate from Ludlow Castle due to rising costs.

The panel will announce its decision in the next few days, and if the licence is refused the festival will not be able to go ahead.

If granted, the licence would allow the club to host up to three large events per year with more than 500 attendees, and up to eight smaller events. The panel heard these may include weddings, birthdays, a rugby sevens tournament, summer ball and family fun day.

Shropshire Council public protection officer Ross O’Neil told the hearing there were 51 public objections to the application and 27 letters of support.

He added that all concerns raised by consultees – including police, environmental health, licensing and trading standards – had been addressed through conditions, and Ludlow Town Council had also withdrawn its objection ahead of the hearing.

Karena Harris, of Lanyon Bowdler solicitors, representing the club, said the site would remain predominantly a sports club.

Ms Harris said the venue currently operates under a ‘club certificate’, allowing the sale of alcohol to members and their guests, but this would not allow it to host the general public for an event such as the Spring Festival.

She added that a temporary event notice, which some objectors had suggested as an alternative, only covers events for fewer than 500 people, but as the Spring Festival draws in up to 6,000 a full licence was needed.

David Chantler, chair of Ludlow Food Festival, told the hearing he wanted to address “unhelpful rumours” about the relocation.

He said the castle had notified the festival committee 18 months ago that it would be introducing fixed charges for events, moving away from the current system which sees variable hire fees based on footfall.

Mr Chantler said that while this would not impact the much busier Food Festival later in the year, the smaller spring event would be rendered unviable.

He added: “Let me publicly stress that there has been no falling out with the castle. We fully recognise the need for them to make responsible business decisions.

“Can I also address the idea that there will be a financial hardship for the community from this change of location.

“The choice was not between the castle and the rugby club – it was between an event and no event.

“While there might be a marginal affect on the economic vibrancy of the town from changing to the rugby club, there would have been a much greater one if we had had to cancel.

“This was the only option without moving from Ludlow.”

The hearing was attended by a number of objectors, who voiced concerns about road safety, traffic, noise and the proximity to a nearby play park.

Glen Mayoh, who lives near the club, said: “The safety of children using the play area adjacent to the club will be compromised.”

He also said the traffic would be “intolerable and extremely dangerous”.

Keith Bell, a resident of Cliff Park and president of the nearby bowling and tennis club, said the rugby club was effectively in an amphitheatre with all noise travelling over the river to Cliff Park.

He added that noisy outdoor events would be detrimental to residents’ mental health.

However Ms Harris argued that it was only proposed to allow events to continue indoors until 1am – the same time restriction that currently applies – with outdoor activity to case at 8pm, other than events which will be permitted to continue until either 9pm or 11pm.

A condition of the licence will also ensure there are at least 21 days between the three large events.

In response to traffic concerns, the applicants said hosting the festival at the club would result in less traffic than in previous years, when the club has provided parking for up to 500 cars for the event, as well as camping for up to 60 pitches.

Councillor Andy Boddington, who represents Ludlow North, also spoke at the hearing and warned that granting the a licence could leave the door open for all kinds of future events.