Pubs planning to 'batter' their opponents in revival of Shropshire town's pancake race

Ludlow pancake day race in February 1968. It was organised by Ludlow Ladies' Circle in aid of Shropshire Voluntary Helping Hand Association, and the race on Shrove Tuesday attracted over 50 entrants.

The Bull in Ludlow has challenged the Feathers Hotel to a pancake race and is hoping for a reversal of fortunes after losing the town's festive Tug of War.

A spokesman for the Bull said: "So The real Feathers Hotel, Ludlow, you may have won the Tug Of War but do you have the stamina and skill to win a Pancake Race?

"We challenge you to a head to head pancake race here on Shrove Tuesday (February 21) at 11am. Do you think you can handle it?"

They have already placed a provocative A-board on the street.

"You'd batter be ready" is the message from the Bull, and it has been taken as a red rag by the Feathers who are keen to make it 2-0 after their Tug of War win.

Laura Bufton, of the Feathers, gleefully accepted the challenge.

"They had better be ready," she said confidently. "We are going to batter them!"

As it happens the people at the Bull and the Feathers are closely connected and the very best of friends.

Miss Bufton said: "There is going to be a collection for the foodbank to help there.

"The Tug of War was such a success, everyone was talking about it. Our events manager Nicola Round is keen to hold other events too, to try to get the community involved."

The festive Tug of War brought the town to a standstill, with spectators lining up to watch the contest.

Despite having claimed victory for the past five years the Bull didn't have the pull required this time, with the Feathers taking a long-awaited victory.