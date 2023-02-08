Beautifully renovated 16th century home with modern fittings and period features for sale

The front of the house.

The home in Raven Lane, Ludlow, has been listed by Mark Wiggin Estate Agents for £650,000.

The kitchen.

The Grade-II listed building underwent a four-year renovation, starting in 2005, to ensure the building was safe to live in, and the design was kept in line with the surrounding areas, preserving as much of its original character as possible.

The owner admired the commitment and skills of the craftsmen so much that he had their heads carved on the exterior woodwork of the house. It was later nominated for a conservation award.

The heads of the craftsmen who renovated the home have been carved into the exterior woodwork of the house.

Its protruding exterior has been maintained but made safe – this was done by project manager Peter Bradburn and his team of three, who removed and replaced the weighty roof and 'pulled in' the front and side walls.

Its history has been carefully retained after renovation.

The house is not short of character. It's been restored to look modern and new in keeping with its 16th century charm. It has much of its original timber throughout, high ceilings, and a lovely wood burning stove.

The living area, which has a wood-burning stove.

A stone's throw away from the market square, the house has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, an open plan living and dining area, a cloakroom, a kitchen and breakfast room, a utility room and a garage.

The wooden-floor landing with a winding staircase.

The listing reads: "9 Raven Lane is an exceptionally beautiful Grade II listed townhouse situated within the heart of vibrant and historic Ludlow.

"The property dates back to the 16th century and has been extensively restored to a high standard in the early 2000s. Boasting a beautiful timber frame, the property is particularly eye-catching and full of character.

Lots of natural light.

"The property is well within walking distance to all of the day-to-day amenities Ludlow offers including shops, cafes, restaurants and much more. There is a train station connecting to the wider network. Just further afield, Hereford and Shrewsbury offer a wider shopping experience."

One of the bathrooms.

