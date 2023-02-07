Water supplies 'returning to normal' after burst main in Ludlow

Rocks Green Roundabout. Picture: Google Maps

Severn Trent Water has told customers that they should start to see supply being restored but it may be intermittent.

In an incident update on Monday evening the company said its teams are working hard on the repair, following a burst in the Rocks Green area. Slow traffic has been reported on the A49 in the area with AA Traffic News reporting temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A4117 Rocks Green near Sainsbury's.

A spokesman for Severn Trent said: "We’re confident at this stage in the repair, you should now start to see your supply being restored however it may be intermittent.

"Please be aware as the water begins to flow back through our network of pipes, you may experience some low pressure but please be assured that over the 24 hours, as the water continues to flow, your pressure will return to normal.

"Thank you for continued patience whilst our teams worked hard to get your supplies restored, we really do understand how much of an impact this may have had."