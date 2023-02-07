Notification Settings

Water supplies 'returning to normal' after burst main in Ludlow

By David Tooley

Water customers in Ludlow have been told it could take 24 hours for supplies to return to normal following a burst main.

Rocks Green Roundabout. Picture: Google Maps
Severn Trent Water has told customers that they should start to see supply being restored but it may be intermittent.

In an incident update on Monday evening the company said its teams are working hard on the repair, following a burst in the Rocks Green area. Slow traffic has been reported on the A49 in the area with AA Traffic News reporting temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A4117 Rocks Green near Sainsbury's.

A spokesman for Severn Trent said: "We’re confident at this stage in the repair, you should now start to see your supply being restored however it may be intermittent.

"Please be aware as the water begins to flow back through our network of pipes, you may experience some low pressure but please be assured that over the 24 hours, as the water continues to flow, your pressure will return to normal.

"Thank you for continued patience whilst our teams worked hard to get your supplies restored, we really do understand how much of an impact this may have had."

The burst water main was reported at 1.28am on Monday and located just before 4am. Water tankers were used to keep as many customers on the supply with bottled water delivered in the area on Monday afternoon.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

