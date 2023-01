Alexander McGrail, aged 41, admitted one charge of common assault at Hereford Magistrates Court. The charge related to an attack on a man in Leominster, Herefordshire on September 5 last year.

McGrail, of Stanton Road, Ludlow, was handed a 12-month conditional discharge. He was also ordered to pay £135 in court costs and a £26 victim surcharge. He must pay the fees in full by February 15.