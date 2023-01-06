Shropshire-born soldier to take on world's most demanding ocean rowing race in memory of dad

Robert Cross, Charles Newman and Robert Treasure

Robert Treasure, from Ludlow, will be accompanied by his military colleagues Robert Cross and Charles Newman in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, set to take place next year.

It will see a number of international teams row across the world's second-largest ocean from La Gomera to Antigua.

They will be raising money in support of Macmillan Cancer Support, which provides specialised care and advice to people from the point of their diagnosis, during treatment and after.

The trio – known as Team V3nture – will row 3,000 miles in total, across a period of 35 days, and have set themselves a target of raising £200,000 for charity.

Robert's reasons for undertaking the challenge are close to his heart - his father Stephen lost his life to cancer in June 2021.

He said: "I lost my dad to cancer last year, and so we want to raise as much money as possible for Macmillan, as they provide such a huge amount of help and comfort to people living with cancer.

“We have three goals: to be the fastest trio to row the Atlantic, to be the first military trio to row any ocean, and to raise as much money for charity as possible."

70 per cent of the funds will be donated to Macmillan, while the remaining 30 per cent will be donated to three regimental charities – the Rifles Regimental Trust, the Royal Artillery Association and the Welsh Guards Charity.

Planning for the challenge has already commenced, and the team is seeking sponsorship to support them with purchasing a boat and entry expenses.

Teammate Charles said: “We met at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 2019 and have been firm friends since.

"After fundraising at home through Covid by running marathons in our gardens, we decided to take on our latest venture – an international event regarded as the world’s most demanding ocean rowing race, rowing 3,000 miles in an 8m boat.”

The trio have already partnered with independent businesses, but would like to hear from anyone who would like to support the team with boat costs.

Teammate Rob Cross added: “We have already been taking on fundraising challenges, including a 24hr static row in Waterloo station recently, with all the money going to Macmillan.

"Our shared love of ventures has led us to the pinnacle of ocean rowing, and this is set to be the ultimate mental and physical test for us.”

Macmillan fundraising manager, Pauline Lewis said: “This is a monumental challenge and we are behind Rob, Charles and Rob all the way.

"We are so grateful that they have decided to donate the money raised to Macmillan, as whatever they raise will go a long way in providing vital support for people living with cancer.

“They are so dedicated to this challenge and we are looking forward to keeping up with their progress and training, and wish them all the very best of luck.

"Rob, Charles and Rob – thank you so much for supporting Macmillan.”

You can follow the team’s progress on their social media channels @teamv3nture or by visiting their website teamv3nture.com.

To secure a branding spot on their boat, email teamv3nture@gmail.com for further information.