Ludlow torchlight vigil planned to coincide with next nurses' strike

NHS supporters at the December vigil in Ludlow

The Solidarity for the NHS campaign group is behind the event on January 18.

It will coincide with the Royal College of Nursing's second phase of strike action on January 18 and 19, which is likely to include Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust and the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Health campaigner Darren Childs said the vigil would be held at 5.30pm outside the Conservative Office on Broad Street.

"Please come along and show solidarity for our NHS and NHS workers," he said.