Broad Street Picture: Google

In Broad Street there are 'expected to be concerns' as plans for eight charging points will mean they are changed from general use parking spaces to dedicated use for eco- friendly vehicles.

The other spaces have been earmarked for Corve Street, and an additional eight bays in the top deck of the large Galdeford car park.

Councillor Andy Boddington, who represents the town on Shropshire Council, said: "This is major advance for Ludlow as we continue the transition to transport based on electric vehicles. For that we need EV charging points on-street as well as in car parks."

Broad Street location. Picture: Google

But previous plans have stoked opposition from some residents concerned that they will lose parking spaces for petrol and diesel cars.

Councillor Boddington anticipates "concerns about the eight EV charging points on Broad Street, as these reallocate general use parking space for dedicated use".

But he says the installation of EV charging points on Broad Street is supported by Ludlow Town Council.

"I think there will be less opposition to the four EV charging points on Corve Street or the eight in Galdeford car park," he added.

Corve Street location. Picture: Google

Even though Councillor Boddington said there is no consultation at this stage of the schemes he has vowed to pass on residents' views to the powers that be.

"There is no consultation on these schemes," he said.

"I suggest that anyone with concerns or who wishes to support the schemes email the portfolio for highways: richard.marshall@shropshire.gov.uk. Or contact the town council: townclerk@ludlow.gov.uk. I will of course collate comments I receive and forward then to Shropshire Council."

Galdeford car park Street location. Picture: Google

The installation of the charging points comes after Shropshire Council was awarded just over £902,000 from the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles, with support of the Energy Saving Trust.

It will bring the number of EV charge points in Shropshire to 320 at 45 locations in the county. The council is working with the charge point operator Connected Kerb to install them around the county.