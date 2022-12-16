"When you're out, you're out" - Dan didn't let ice and snow stop him promoting his new nursery business

Dan Summerhayes of Mill Hill Nursery battled through ice and snow to be at an event in Ludlow

And Dan Summerhayes, of Mill Hill Nursery in nearby Little Hereford, was so keen to get out and meet people he battled through ice and snow to be at an event... which was cancelled.

"It was cancelled, but when you are out, you are out," said Dan, who runs the nursery with his partner Kirsty Atkinson.

"We still sold 15 or so Christmas trees so it was worthwhile, as well as getting the name out there and getting the place known."

Dan and Kirsty moved to the area from Somerset with their three children in August and are in the process of sorting things out ready for the new growing seasons.

And using his contacts in the south west he brought some Christmas trees to sell. Over all they have sold 120 or so which Dan says is not too bad for the first year.

They also have plans to introduce a coffee shop at the traditional nursery following the death of its previous owner.

"We have a bit to sort out and will be doing more in the new year," said Dan.

The event at Ludlow Brewery on Sunday December 11 had been a Santa's Christmas market and tabletop sale organised by the Friends of Mortimer Forest with the aim of raising money for Ukraine.