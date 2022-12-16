Family-run regional pharmacy group announces it is to take over another company's branch in Ludlow

Picture: Google

MSN & Lunts Pharmacy Group is set to take over the Lloyds Pharmacy branch at Lower Galdeford, in April 2023 following a transfer process.

The company currently has 10 branches within Shropshire, Birmingham and the Black Country and runs a pharmacy in Craven Arms.

Helen Whitehouse, operations director at MSN & Lunts said: "Since the beginning of the pandemic pharmacies have been under great strain. Alongside the additional demand for services and a national shortage of pharmacists, we have been prevalent in providing the seasonal vaccination program. Since September, our group has delivered over 10,000 covid and flu vaccinations at the Craven Arms Community Centre alone."

"The MSN & Lunts groups' aim is to continue to provide an excellent pharmaceutical service in Ludlow that mirrors the branches across their group. The purchase of Lloyds is an addition to their portfolio and not a replacement for any of their existing branches.

"Many residents of Ludlow will already have used our branch in Craven Arms, and we hope that this has shown the commitment and hard work of the excellent staff and will give the existing Lloyds customers the reassurance of the service we will provide."

"As a growing independent Pharmacy Group, we feel honoured to be able to continue to provide essential pharmaceutical services to the residents across South Shropshire."

A company spokesman added that although the transfer process has to be completed it has made the announcement to reassure customers. Pharmacies in Ludlow have faced closures, sparking patient concerns over how they can get their prescription drugs.

"Although in the early stages of the transfer of ownership they thought it important given the pressures faced by Lloyds during the last 12 months that they are able to reassure its customers of continuity of service," said a statement from the firm.