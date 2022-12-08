Saturday's World Cup game is too close to call says Frenchman Olivier

Olivier Bossut is a French national in advance of the England v France world cup game on Saturday. The French Pantry, Ludlow. Pictured , Olivier Bossut , his wife Lynette ( in white top) and French visitor Catherine Hentgen..

Olivier moved to England in 1996 and although he visits France he is more than happy to be in this country where he has worked as a head chef since 1998 and took over the The French Pantry with Lynette in March 2020.

"I won't be able to watch the game, although it will be on upstairs and I will be working," said Olivier. "We are not a footbally place and our clients don't tend to be either although I am sure some will mention it.

"I sometimes visit France but the politics are better here. In France the politics and the economy are a bit silly - here is fine, certainly not as bad as in France!"

As for Saturday's highly anticipated clash Olivier thinks it is going to be a great game. When I saw England, the way they played was great. But France is good as well, it will be interesting.

"It will be tight - I think it might be 2-1 either way."

Olivier is impressed by his side's young superstar striker Kylian Mbappé and says England will be doing well if they can stop him.