Ludlow's Hope House shop manager Emma Gibson outside the new premises on the market square.

The shop on King Street will be relocated to new premises on Castle Street, which will open its doors to customers on Friday, December 16.

Head of retail Angela Whelan said: “We are really excited to be moving our Ludlow shop into the busy market square at the heart of the town.

“We believe this new, more spacious shop will make it easier for supporters to drop off donations and come and shop with us.

“The square in Ludlow is always a hive of activity, especially on market day, and we hope our new location will mean more residents and visitors will find us and that the fantastic support we already receive will grow further.”

Commercial Director Andy Fergus, said: “Our shops play an important part in generating much-needed funds for our hospices.

“We are always looking for opportunities to grow and improve our retail estate, and we are delighted to open this fabulous new shop.”