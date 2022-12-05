New Ludlow road humps plan is out for consultation

Campaigners had claimed that traffic calming measures near the school in Sandpits Road, in Ludlow had actually helped speed up traffic rather than slow it down.
A scheme to add five pairs of speed cushions has recently been drawn up and Shropshire Council is seeking the views of the public.
A pair of speed cushions is proposed at five locations on Sandpits Road, with each one being between 65 - 75mm high, be 2 – 3m in length, and 1.6m to 2m in width).
The consultation began on November 24 and will continue until December 15.
For more details visit the Shropshire Council website here: https://www.shropshire.gov.uk/get-involved/ludlow-sandpits-road-traffic-calming/