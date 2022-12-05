Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New Ludlow road humps plan is out for consultation

By David TooleyLudlowPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A plan to install more road humps near a school has been published for public consultation.

Parents have complained about the new speedbump outside Ludlow Primary School. They say it's actually speeded the cars up rather than slow them down..Pictured is parent governor Nicky Stewardson with her daughter Lillie, aged 4, Andy Boddington from Shropshire Council and councillor Tracey Huffer...
Parents have complained about the new speedbump outside Ludlow Primary School. They say it's actually speeded the cars up rather than slow them down..Pictured is parent governor Nicky Stewardson with her daughter Lillie, aged 4, Andy Boddington from Shropshire Council and councillor Tracey Huffer...

Campaigners had claimed that traffic calming measures near the school in Sandpits Road, in Ludlow had actually helped speed up traffic rather than slow it down.

A scheme to add five pairs of speed cushions has recently been drawn up and Shropshire Council is seeking the views of the public.

A pair of speed cushions is proposed at five locations on Sandpits Road, with each one being between 65 - 75mm high, be 2 – 3m in length, and 1.6m to 2m in width).

The consultation began on November 24 and will continue until December 15.

For more details visit the Shropshire Council website here: https://www.shropshire.gov.uk/get-involved/ludlow-sandpits-road-traffic-calming/

Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Transport
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News