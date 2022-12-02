Seniors celebrate the return of party times in Ludlow

Ludlow Town Council's Annual Senior's Resident's Christmas Part at Ludlow College. Songs performed by St Laurence CofE Primary School Ludlow and food handed out by College students

A glass of sherry or port was offered to each of the attendees at Ludlow Town Council’s Annual Senior’s Resident’s Christmas Party to celebrate the event's return for the first time after covid.

Mayor Councillor Glenn Ginger attended Thursday's joyous occasion with his eight-and-a-half year old daughter Gabriella Ginger, who is his mayoress.

Mayor Ginger said: "It was lovely to welcome Ludlow’s senior citizens to the first Christmas party since the pandemic.

"I would like to thank all the local businesses who generously donated gifts, and festive food.

"Special thanks to Ludlow College who provided and served the meal, and the town council staff and councillors who did a brilliant job of organising the event."

Attendees got up and danced or waved their hands in the air to the festive songs and popular tunes of singer Tom Wenlock.

The mayor said he "lifted everyone’s spirits with festive songs, and the party was a great success."

Songs were also performed by pupils from St Laurence Church of England Primary School.

Sandwiches and cake were prepared and served by Ludlow College students. Prize draw, bingo and raffle prizes were generously donated by a host of local businesses.