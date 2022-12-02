Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Seniors celebrate the return of party times in Ludlow

By David TooleyLudlowPublished:

More than 70 senior residents had a good old fashioned knees up to get them into the Christmas spirit.

Ludlow Town Council's Annual Senior's Resident's Christmas Part at Ludlow College. Songs performed by St Laurence CofE Primary School Ludlow and food handed out by College students
Ludlow Town Council's Annual Senior's Resident's Christmas Part at Ludlow College. Songs performed by St Laurence CofE Primary School Ludlow and food handed out by College students

A glass of sherry or port was offered to each of the attendees at Ludlow Town Council’s Annual Senior’s Resident’s Christmas Party to celebrate the event's return for the first time after covid.

Mayor Councillor Glenn Ginger attended Thursday's joyous occasion with his eight-and-a-half year old daughter Gabriella Ginger, who is his mayoress.

Mayor Ginger said: "It was lovely to welcome Ludlow’s senior citizens to the first Christmas party since the pandemic.

"I would like to thank all the local businesses who generously donated gifts, and festive food.

"Special thanks to Ludlow College who provided and served the meal, and the town council staff and councillors who did a brilliant job of organising the event."

Attendees got up and danced or waved their hands in the air to the festive songs and popular tunes of singer Tom Wenlock.

The mayor said he "lifted everyone’s spirits with festive songs, and the party was a great success."

Songs were also performed by pupils from St Laurence Church of England Primary School.

Sandwiches and cake were prepared and served by Ludlow College students. Prize draw, bingo and raffle prizes were generously donated by a host of local businesses.

Attendees thanked the organisers afterwards and it was agreed that it was good to be back in the same room together to celebrate the festive season, said a council spokesperson. Last year the town council handed out goody bags.

Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News