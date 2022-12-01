Brewery's Shropshire race day is judged a galloping success

Ludlow Brewery Race Day 2022 at Ludlow Racecourse. Pictured is a group from Oaker Wood Leisure based in Leominster complete with turkey and other festive-type hats

It had been rescheduled for Wednesday after ground conditions for the original date ironically proved to be too dry.

There was plenty of the brewery's famous wet stuff on offer at Ludlow Racecourse where the ground itself was rated good to soft, soft in places following recent downpours.

Gary Walters, the managing director of Ludlow Brewery, said: "It was a fantastic day! It was great to see so many landlords and landladies enjoying a pre-Christmas day out.

"There was just a great vibe all day, and nice to see people having a bit of well-deserved fun and relaxation ahead of a busy festive season.

"Thanks to Ludlow Racecourse for their hospitality, and to all the team and staff for putting on such a great day. A lot of hard work goes on behind the scenes that make Ludlow Racecourse events such a huge success. And we are very much looking forward to next year, which will be our fifth annual race day."

Landlords, landladies and regular punters enjoyed an afternoon of beers and betting at the fourth annual race-day event, which provides an opportunity for brewery owners and staff to interact with customers.

The race day was the course's penultimate meet of the year, before the busy Christmas race event.

There was a dedicated race, the first race of the seven racecard, the 12.45pm Ludlow Brewery John Walters Novices' Claiming Hurdle (Class 4), with 10 runners.

Angie Walters, mother of MD Gary, had the opportunity to choose the best turned out horse before the race, and presented the trophy to winner Bill Hawkins, whose bay filly Coastal Sun, under local trainer Alistair Ralph, romped home to victory with jockey Jonathon Burke.

Pints of the local brewery's award-winning beers were flowing from the time the first punters came in at 10:45am.

There were five cask ales, as well as two craft keg beers, cider, lager, wine, Prosecco and alcoholic-free beer, being served at the hospitality bar in The Windsor Marquee opposite the Grandstand, and the Tatts bar in the Grandstand, which is operated by Ludlow Brewery at every race meet.