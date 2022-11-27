Residents invited to weigh in on plans to install speed cushions on Ludlow street

The council says that it plans to establish traffic calming measures on the surface of Sandpits Road, following consultation with West Mercia Police.

Plans are to create five pairs of speed cushions approximately 65 to 75 mm high to slow down traffic.

They would be placed to the southeast of Henley Road.

A plan illustrating the proposals may be inspected at Ludlow Library or online at shropshire.gov.uk/traffic and anyone wishing to make representations in relation to the proposal should send a letter or email to Shropshire Council by December 15.