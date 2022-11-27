Notification Settings

Residents invited to weigh in on plans to install speed cushions on Ludlow street

By Sue Austin

Shropshire Council is asking for public views over its plans to put speed cushions in a residential Ludlow road.

The council says that it plans to establish traffic calming measures on the surface of Sandpits Road, following consultation with West Mercia Police.

Plans are to create five pairs of speed cushions approximately 65 to 75 mm high to slow down traffic.

They would be placed to the southeast of Henley Road.

A plan illustrating the proposals may be inspected at Ludlow Library or online at shropshire.gov.uk/traffic and anyone wishing to make representations in relation to the proposal should send a letter or email to Shropshire Council by December 15.

A speed cushion is a short, raised, rounded device, normally in the centre of a road lane. Speed cushions are designed to be slightly wider than a car, so car drivers need to slow down and drive over the centre of the speed cushion to reduce discomfort.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

