Organisers celebrate 'exceptional' Winter Fair as Ludlow community comes out in force

Stacey Taylor from A & I Creations based in Ludlow

From the festive market in Castle Square, to the Festival of Lights show at Ludlow Castle, there was a full programme of events for people to enjoy this weekend in Ludlow.

The town was said to be 'heaving' with people, with the community browsing the different markets and activities on offer across town.

Tish Dockerty, from Ludlow Chamber of Trade and Commerce, said it was an "exceptional" day, despite there being "big boots to fill" from the loss of the Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre.

She said: "It was a real effort and the town came together, there were big boots to fill with the Medieval, but there were plenty of visitors."

Sally Dodd and Casey Harrington from Blue Bottle Crafts based in Ludlow

The Festival of Lights event which took place at 5.30pm in Ludlow Castle was especially popular with families with young ones, Trish said.

"The light show was full of young families who were very excited and there was lots of positive feedback from people.

"It was very family orientated – the weather wasn't as bad as originally forecast but it was blustery."

Tish was managing the Artisan Makers Market in the Beacon Rooms during the day, where traders sold their own gifts and products.

"I did go into town, it was absolutely heaving, it was abuzz. People were parking a mile or two out of town and walking in.

The tractor run

"There was a real sense of occasion; there was lots going on and plenty for people to do and see."