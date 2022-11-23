Notification Settings

Road partially blocked by two-vehicle crash as police urge drivers to avoid area

By Megan JonesLudlowPublished: Comments

Police are asking road users avoid a road in south Shropshire following a crash.

West Mercia Police has urged people to avoid the area

The incident, involving two vehicles, took place just before 11am near Ludlow.

West Mercia Police is asking drivers to avoid the B4361 Overton Road between Ludford and the junction towards Overton for the time being.

AA traffic reports suggest the road is partially blocked by the crash, and traffic is moving slowly in both directions past the collision.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service is also in attendance, and has reported no persons trapped in the vehicles.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment on any injuries.

