Senior residents in Ludlow invited to free Christmas party

Picture: PA Photo/iStock

The party will be held at Ludlow College, on Thursday, December 1, from 1.30 pm – 4 pm and is free for senior residents of the south Shropshire town.

Guests will be greeted with a glass of sherry or port and a local school choir will sing Christmas Carols during the afternoon. Sandwiches and cake will be prepared and served by Ludlow College students. Entertainment will include music, bingo and a raffle, with prizes generously donated by local businesses, along with mince pies and fruit.

Councillor Glenn Ginger, Mayor of Ludlow said: “We are looking forward welcoming our residents back for the return of our senior citizens annual Christmas party.”

Ludlow’s senior residents are invited to get in contact with the Town Council for free tickets. But the numbers are limited to 100 and the event is always very popular so early booking is recommended, a spokesman for the town council said.