Learn how to make a Christmas wreath at south Shropshire event

Picture: PA Photo/iStock

Attendees will also be able to go on a short guided walk and find out about winter plant identification with Kim Ralph, aka The Ludlow Flower Farmer.

Saturday's event at Whitcliffe is being organised by the Friends of Mortimer Forest who will give priority booking to signed up members. But spaces for the 10am to 1.30pm event are limited to 20.

There is a £10 price for the class to covers materials for the wreaths.

Attendees will have to bring their own secateurs, a bag or basket for foraging, and a flask of hot drink. This event will be indoors in a barn at Mary Knoll Cottage, but it is not heated so the Friends recommend gloves and warm clothes.

Email info@friends-of-mortimer-forest.org.uk to reserve your place.