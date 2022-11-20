Notification Settings

Three reported for speeding in Ludlow area during police enforcement

By David Tooley

Three people were reported for speeding during an enforcement exercise by police in south Shropshire.

Photo: @LudlowCops on Twitter

Ludlow's Safer Neighbourhood Team said on Sunday they had been out at Overton Road, Ludlow, Clee Hill and Hopton Wafers responding to concerns from residents.

They were happy to report that the majority of motorists in those areas were recorded as under the speed limit.

A spokesman for the police team said: "Speed enforcement conducted on Overton Road, Ludlow, Clee Hill and Hopton Wafers following concerns from local residents.

"Happy to report majority of motorists were under the speed limit.

"Three persons reported for speeding."

