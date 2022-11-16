Traders unite behind campaign to showcase Ludlow's best

Hairdresser Charlene Moakes from No.10.

The team behind the Let's Go Ludlow lifestyle website have started a #WeAreLudlow campaign.

Let's Go Ludlow was founded by Claire Hunte and Lucy Cook to turn the spotlight on the historic town as a place to live, work and visit.

The latest campaign is intended to draw attention to the directory and the people behind the businesses listed.

"The Let's Go Local launch has gone extremely well. We are delighted that so many businesses have already signed up to the directory, which will serve as a comprehensive listing of services and shops for anyone wanting to see what is available in the town and surrounding area," said Claire.

"The #WeAreLudlow campaign will allow residents and visitors to get to know the people behind the businesses to tell their stories and connect with their customers.

"It's circular, really. Everything we do is about helping to make our market town a place people want to visit, shop and do business. It’s especially important in this current economic climate. It’s all about community and helping to keep our high street going," Claire added.

Lucy said: "A professional, local photographer has been out and about taking profile pictures, and the images highlight the incredible diversity of our local businesses – highlighting Ludlow as more than just a town.

"We have had many business owners participating, and we are so excited because they represent a range of what is on offer in the service, retail and hospitality sectors.”

Mike Cleeton, of The Little Carpenter based in Knowbury, said: “With small businesses struggling in these difficult times, it’s good to promote what we are doing in any way possible. It’s important for me to raise my profile and get my business out there. It’s also great to see how many other businesses must be thinking along the same lines and have signed up as well – which can only help Ludlow in general.

“Ludlow is very special, it’s a beautiful place to live and visit with a lot of tourist attractions, arts and crafts and small businesses who all need the support of locals and tourists.”

Charlene Moakes, of No 10 Hair in Old Street, Ludlow, said: “The High Street is so important and it’s nice to have businesses being a part of something collectively to promote what we have on offer in Ludlow.

“A lot of our clients are local so it’s essential to encourage a community feel. It’s important to have the support of local people – it is what keeps us going and we simply wouldn’t be where we are today without our clients.”

Claire Brindley, of The Wool Shop in Broad Street, Ludlow, said: “We need to let people know that we are here - we have been here more than 15 years now and we still get people coming in and saying they didn’t know about us. So it’s all about raising our profile to help with that.

“We have a wonderful town and without the support of locals and visitors our many and varied unique businesses would die, something which eventually would kill the town. By continuing to support our businesses, people will be helping to keep Ludlow alive as the unique little market town it is.”

Andy Silvey, of Andali Fitness and Andali Events, based at Ludlow Rugby Club, said: “I’m a great believer in doing things locally. It’s important to protect towns like Ludlow from becoming just another faceless town with no real identity – so we need to do all we can to maintain independence while promoting local businesses.

“Ludlow is a fantastic town and has everything going for it, our people are welcoming, we have a great history and there are lots of things going on. Promoting locally is important for the town to keep thriving.”

Jen Tindall, of Jennifer Tindall Nutrition, said: “The Let’s Go Ludlow website is a good landing place for tourists but also for locals, especially now that people are more aware of supporting local businesses – and there is a community aspect to it as well.