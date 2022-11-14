Students support Ukraine at charity concert after hearing example of upheaval of war

Students from Weobley High School who were pictured in rehearsal

Youth Makes Music was the name given to the concert arranged by Ludlow Rotary Club on Saturday to make it possible for the young people of the district show their support for the people of war torn Ukraine.

In front of a capacity audience at Ludlow Assembly Rooms, the scene was set by the family who, at the start of the concert, related the story of the destruction of their home by Russian forces and their evacuation to the UK. They left behind their two sons who enlisted into the Ukraine army.

A spokesman said: "The students from Bedstone College, Bishop's Castle Community College, Earl Mortimer College, Lucton School, Moor Park School and Weobley High School subsequently put their heart and soul into a concert which featured a wide range of styles including music from the shows, rock and roll and classical."

The concert was brought to an end by all the students joining together to sing John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’.

Organiser Tom Hunt of Ludlow Rotary Club said: “The club wanted to find a way in which the young people of our district could show their solidarity with the people of Ukraine and at the same time raise much needed funds for charities and organisations providing relief.”

“By raising over £1,600 we hope this concert has in some small way achieved both objectives.”

“The money is to be divided between the North Herefordshire and South Shropshire Ukrainian Support Group, which gives help to Ukrainian refugees living in the area, and the Disaster Emergency Committee Ukraine Appeal.”