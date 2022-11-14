New plans to more than double retirement flats on Ludlow's disused Budgens site

Artist's impression of the former Budgens site. Image: Churchill Retirement Living

A plan to redevelop the Budgens site in Upper Galdeford had been approved by Shropshire Council planners only weeks ago.

Morris Property had planned for 19 apartments and shops.

Now it has emerged that Churchill Retirement Living is consulting on putting forward another proposal for redeveloping the site. This time the plan is for around 45 retirement flats with two smaller shops.

Ludlow Councillor Andy Boddington said: "Whereas the Morris scheme had a fourth floor which was set back from the lower three floors, this scheme is four storeys straight up. The result is a building that looks far bulkier than the Morris scheme, which itself looked rather bulky.

"The design is best described as uninspiring."

Churchill Retirement Living is consulting on its plans before lodging a full planning application. The consultation is open until November 18.

The site has been unused since Budgens closed in 2018. Before then it had been a Co-op and before that Somerfield.

Councillor Boddington said: "This is an important gateway into Ludlow and I don’t think the new plans do justice for such an important site."

He added that the pressing need for housing in Ludlow is for affordable housing and housing for younger people.

A spokesman for Churchill Retirement Living said: "Churchill Retirement Living’s vision for the site is to deliver a retirement Living development that meets our customer’s needs and the local need for retirement apartments. Whilst also positively contributing to the character and appearance of Ludlow through the attractive redevelopment of the site.

"The development will make a significant contribution locally in terms of social, economic and environmental benefits."

The company has called for comments on its drawing board plans and says they will help it "evolve the proposals prior to a planning application being submitted."