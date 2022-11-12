Winter warmer will bring festive cheer to Ludlow

St Laurence's Church tower

Events within the parish church run from 5-9pm on November 25 and 10am until 2pm on the Saturday,

Kate Garrett-Nield from the church said: "After last year’s terrible loss of the Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre, the town has pulled together, with the Town Council at the helm, to create a Winter Festival. A range of events will take place between the November 25-27 at Ludlow Castle, Market Square, the Women’s Centre, Ludlow Brewery, and of course, here at St Laurence’s.

"The ‘Festive Friday’ evening in St Laurence’s will be on the 25th November from 5-9pm, and will feature a bar run by members of our clergy team, as well as pizza from the Pizza Girls, and a poetry and music open mic in the Lady Chapel between 7-9pm.

"This will be followed by the ‘Festive Fair’ on Saturday 26th November, 10am-5pm. The fair will feature stalls from local makers, artists, and community groups, plus tombola, children’s activities, a children’s creative display in the Lady Chapel. Hot food, hot drinks, a bar, and mulled wine will all be available.

"These events are very similar the Medieval Bazaar that used to be held in St Laurence Church at this time of year, which gave locals and tourists alike another way to enjoy the history and heritage of Ludlow while shopping small and local - and out of the weather -for the holidays. The Bazaar – and now the Winter Warmer – also helps raise funds to help the church and community projects: St Laurence’s has used the money raised each year for various works, such as helping vulnerable families over the Christmas period, and making key repairs to the church to preserve its unique heritage."