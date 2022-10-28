War games plan for south Shropshire farm land is withdrawn

An Airsoft gamer in action

Frontline Events had applied to Shropshire Council to use land south west of Rock Hill Farm, in Greete, near Ludlow for mainly weekend events for up to 100 war gamers.

They had been proposing using realistic Airsoft guns that degradable fire plastic pellets. Opponents feared extra traffic and noise in the area. There is also a public footpath across the land, which is just 140m from the Scheduled Monument of The Bower moated site.

Shropshire Council confirmed that the plan was withdrawn on Thursday (27).

One of the objectors, who did not wish to be named, welcomed the news.

"Everyone along here is very happy but we will be watching like a hawk now," they said.

In a letter to Frontline Events, which is based in Dunstable, Bedfordshire, the council confirmed that the applicants have told the council's planning department that the proposal for change of use from agricultural to sports and leisure had been withdrawn.

They add that the council will not need to make a decision on the application.

The letter, signed by Tracy Darke, the council's assistant director of economy and place, said: "We acknowledge your communication advising that the above application is being withdrawn.

"No determination will now be made in respect of this application."

The application had provoked many comments on the council's planning portal, with both opponents and supporters making their views known.

Opponents had recently included the Greete Parish Meeting and Hope Bagot Parish Council.

Greete Parish Council made the point that solar farms being built, or proposed to be built in the area would add much more traffic to local roads.

Heritage experts had asked that there should be no determination of the application until the results of the required assessment has been submitted to the local planning authority, or it should otherwise be refused.