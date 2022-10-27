Benches to be blessed in ceremony as Ludlow restoration project continues

Two seats in the garden of rest

The Garden of Rest benches, which are from the Queen's Coronation era, are phase one of a project that aims to keep the memory alive of former residents of the town who have their names included on plaques.

Graeme Perks, a former Ludlow town councillor and driving force behind the Ludlow War Memorial Fund, is a keen woodworker and bench restorer.

He said: "The blessing of the three seats refurbished so far is an important milestone as we look to find another seven similar 1950s benches from around the county."

The Rev Lawrence Gittins, curate at St Laurence's church in the town, is set to bless the Garden of Rest benches at 11.30am on Sunday following the morning service at the parish church.

Mr Perks said the original 1950s garden of rest seats were saved in 2019.

SOUTH COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 16/02/22.Former councillor Graeme Perks, who helps to refurbish park benches at his home in Ludlow...

"They are an important part of our history and Ludlow volunteers thought they were worth saving from the firewood pile," said Graeme.

There were 10 concrete bases from the 1950s with two remaining benches left in bits in the town.

"The aim was to remake as many seats as possible. We now have three with seven to when the town walls are repaired," said Mr Perks.

Mr Perks is waiting for a date for the town walls restoration project to be completed, and for confirmation that the concrete bases for the benches to be repaired.

Plaques for the almhouse bench

Mr Perks would like anyone with an old bench to let him know, rather than burning them now they are at the end of their lives.

"They have lasted 75 years but hopefully we can give them another 50 years," said Graeme, a former Ludlow Town councillor.

Working with the late church stalwart Stephen Treasure in August 2020 they particularly wanted to remember the former and much respected Rector, the late John Baulch and the fact his widow Pat saw the bench before she sadly died.

The second bench commemorating the end of the second world war in both Europe and the Far East were both subsidised by Ludlow Homecare. It and others were paid for by public donations.

The third bench was again made by a volunteer using old bench parts.

It was to remember some of the past residents of the almshouse, who used to appreciate the open space in front of their home.

The seat was dedicated to the late Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth, in her Platinum Jubilee year. Ludlow Town Council helped put it in place.