Shropshire Council announces completion of new crossing in Ludlow

Shropshire Council announced the new crossing this morning.

Shropshire Council made the announcement on social media this morning.

Work reportedly started on September 30 and was finished this week.

They published pictures of the new crossing with the social post, one of which can be seen below.

Shropshire Council published this picture at 7:20am this morning.

The council also announced that a reduced speed limit will be put in place on the road in the new year.

Their full Tweet read: "A new puffin crossing has been installed on Rocks Green, Ludlow

"Funded through developer contributions, work started on 30 Sept and has now been completed.