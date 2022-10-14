Felton Close is off Bromfield Road, Ludlow. Photo: Google

Welford Key Worker Housing Limited has applied to Shropshire Council to make a formal check to make sure that there are no barriers to it using permitted development rights to formally change the use of the property in Felton Close.

The property is a three-storey residential property in Felton Close with three bedrooms.

The owners, a company based in St Albans, Hertfordshire, say that the "application is intended specifically to confirm that there are no barriers to this change such as the imposition of an Article 4 Directive removing such rights".

They have applied for confirmation that the change of use from class "C3(a) dwellinghouse" to "C4 House in Multiple Occupation for up to six persons" is considered permitted development.

Until recently the house had been occupied by a single family unit but the owners add that more recently it has been in use as staff accommodation for a nearby residential care home, housing six residents.

The planning check is available for comment on the Shropshire Council planning website with the reference number 22/04653/CPE