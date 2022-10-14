Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Owners ask about turning Ludlow house into an HMO

By David TooleyLudlowPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Owners of a three-storey house recently used as staff accommodation for six workers at a residential care home in Ludlow have applied to planners to change it into a house in multiple occupation.

Felton Close is off Bromfield Road, Ludlow. Photo: Google
Felton Close is off Bromfield Road, Ludlow. Photo: Google

Welford Key Worker Housing Limited has applied to Shropshire Council to make a formal check to make sure that there are no barriers to it using permitted development rights to formally change the use of the property in Felton Close.

The property is a three-storey residential property in Felton Close with three bedrooms.

The owners, a company based in St Albans, Hertfordshire, say that the "application is intended specifically to confirm that there are no barriers to this change such as the imposition of an Article 4 Directive removing such rights".

They have applied for confirmation that the change of use from class "C3(a) dwellinghouse" to "C4 House in Multiple Occupation for up to six persons" is considered permitted development.

Until recently the house had been occupied by a single family unit but the owners add that more recently it has been in use as staff accommodation for a nearby residential care home, housing six residents.

The planning check is available for comment on the Shropshire Council planning website with the reference number 22/04653/CPE

For more information visit https://pa.shropshire.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=documents&keyVal=RJNJFFTDJMZ00

Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Property
Politics
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News