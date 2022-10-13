Charity appeals for more volunteers in the build up to opening its new building in Ludlow

Susie O'Hagan of Hands Together Ludlow

Hands Together Ludlow is inviting people to visit its base at 15 Lower Galdeford on Thursday, October 20, to talk to volunteer coordinator Peter Gray about what volunteering entails, and the benefits for the community volunteers.

Susie O’Hagan, HTL's operations manager, said: "Hands Together Ludlow currently has an urgent need for volunteers in several areas. Current volunteering opportunities include helping out with community lunches on Tuesdays and afternoon teas on Wednesdays, driving people to events, running the new Community Fridge, befriending isolated people, and much more."

Hands Together Ludlow works with partners, stakeholders and volunteers to create a more equitable community in and around Ludlow by reducing isolation, poor health and wellbeing and financial hardship.

Susie added: "Now more than ever Ludlow needs a strong and vibrant volunteer base, so the charity is also hoping to become a hub for volunteers in all sorts of ways beyond its own activities."

Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to drop in between 10.00am - 11.30am and 1.30pm - 3pm. No appointment necessary.

Organisers say a warm welcome awaits all who come. Visitors will also have the opportunity to take a sneak preview at the charity's new premises, ahead of next month’s official launch, including the new working area for Ludlow Men’s Shed.

Volunteering can be flexed to shape around commitments and lifestyle.

Drop-in sessions are an ideal if you, or someone you know, is thinking of volunteering and would like to learn more about opportunities around Ludlow.

For more information you should phone the Community Helpline on 01584 817250

> Since taking on the old dance studio and chapel in Lower Galdeford, Hands Together Ludlow has been working hard to turn the building into a new hub for volunteering and community support activities.

The Ludlow Men’s Shed has a new permanent home in the building and a Community Fridge is up and running.

More projects and activities are planned for development over the coming months including setting up computers and printers for drop in use, employment support and digital inclusion sessions as well as cookery courses and advice, support groups, advice and signposting to help and services.

Operations manager Susie O’Hagan said: "We are opening officially on November 10 and welcome everyone to call in, have a look at what we have done, hear about our plans and get involved. Doors will open between 10am and 3pm.