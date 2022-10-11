Ludlow sports shop to close next month after 25 years in the town

Clubsport in Ludlow

Clubsport, based on Old Street, sells sports clothing and equipment, as well as school uniform.

It also offers printing, embroidery, trophies, engraving, racket re-stringing and school shoe fitting service among other things.

Clubsport have a number of stores across Shropshire but its Ludlow branch is set to close on November 12.

A company statement said: "Since Covid-19 arrived at our shores, customers shopping habits have changed for good, and that means we all at Clubsport must change and adapt to the current market to survive this cultural shift.

"So currently we are restructuring our retail portfolio to reduce overheads and establishment costs to enable us to create retail hubs in a central locations, supplying our customers from bricks and mortar stores and our online platforms.

"On behalf of all the staff and directors of Clubsport, we would like to thank all the people of Ludlow for their support over the past 25 years, and we hope to see them all again in our Leominster store soon.