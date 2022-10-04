Notification Settings

Two injured in four-vehicle smash in Ludlow

By Nick HumphreysLudlow

Two people were hurt in a crash involving four vehicles near Ludlow.

The crash happened in Overton Road shortly before 5pm. Three fire engines were sent as well as paramedics and the police.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 4.48pm on Tuesday, October 4, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Ludlow.

"Three fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Craven Arms, Ludlow and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance."

Crews used cutters and spreaders and small gear, and also gave oxygen and first aid before paramedics arrived. The casualties were initially reported as trapped, but had been helped from the vehicles by the time emergency crews arrived.

Those who were hurt were left in the care of medics. The road was closed while emergency crews worked at the scene.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

