Retirees in south Shropshire invited to 'move in time for Christmas'

Churchill Retirement Living, at Betjeman Lodge, in Corve Street is holding a special ‘Move in Time for Christmas’ event on Friday, October 14 for anyone interested in finding out more.

It is even offering a chance to "try before you buy" with overnight stays.

Bernadette Hennelly, regional marketing manager at Churchill Retirement Living, said: “Moving home in later life is a major decision but it doesn’t need to be stressful.

"At Betjeman Lodge, our experienced team is here to help at every stage of the process.

“With the average time for a sale to complete between 10 and 12 weeks, anyone who reserves at the event could be in their new apartment and enjoying a low maintenance lifestyle by Christmas.

"And if you want to try before you buy, we are offering prospective purchasers the opportunity to enjoy an overnight stay in one of our fully furnished Experience Apartments.”

Situated in , Betjeman Lodge is a stunning collection of one and two bedroom apartments with private parking. Apartment Owners benefit from easy access to the town’s shops and amenities.

She added: “Properties at Betjeman Lodge are designed to make life easier, offering security and peace of mind for older people to lead independent and active lives in a sought-after location. Come and see for yourselves on October 14."