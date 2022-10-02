Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Racing abandoned for Ludlow Brewery Race Day at Ludlow Racecourse due to ground being 'unsafe'

By Megan HoweLudlowPublished: Comments

All racing has been abandoned at Ludlow Racecourse for its first fixture back this season, as the grounds have been deemed 'unsafe' due to a shortage of rainfall.

Horse Racing at Ludlow Racecourse. In Picture: First Race - Winner: Number 11 Proton
Horse Racing at Ludlow Racecourse. In Picture: First Race - Winner: Number 11 Proton

Officials from Ludlow Race Club have announced that racing has been abandoned for Wednesday, October 5 for Ludlow Brewery Race Day.

It comes after an inspection was carried out on Sunday morning, with a representative of the British Horseracing Authority and with Simon Sherwood Clerk, managing director.

The decision was made on the grounds that it was unsafe to race due to an acute shortage of annual rainfall.

The Facebook post said: "We have been doing everything we can over the last week to avoid this and we had hoped for more rain (only 6mm from Fridays storm and none today, Sunday).

"Our water supply is also tricky, as we can’t refill the reservoir from the river at present due to Water Conservation restrictions.

"As a racecourse, we are very disappointed to have to cancel our first fixture back this season as we were very much looking forward to seeing you."

For anyone who has pre-bought tickets that cost £16 can be kept and used for the next Ludlow Brewery Day. A date is yet to be announced and will be rearranged with the brewery.

Packages and badges bought online and through the office will be refunded in full.

Any queries regarding the refund, contact 01584 856 221 or email your information to Mail@ludlowracecourse.co.uk.

Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
South Shropshire entertainment
Entertainment
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News