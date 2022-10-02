Racing abandoned for Ludlow Brewery Race Day at Ludlow Racecourse due to ground being 'unsafe'

Horse Racing at Ludlow Racecourse. In Picture: First Race - Winner: Number 11 Proton

Officials from Ludlow Race Club have announced that racing has been abandoned for Wednesday, October 5 for Ludlow Brewery Race Day.

It comes after an inspection was carried out on Sunday morning, with a representative of the British Horseracing Authority and with Simon Sherwood Clerk, managing director.

The decision was made on the grounds that it was unsafe to race due to an acute shortage of annual rainfall.

The Facebook post said: "We have been doing everything we can over the last week to avoid this and we had hoped for more rain (only 6mm from Fridays storm and none today, Sunday).

"Our water supply is also tricky, as we can’t refill the reservoir from the river at present due to Water Conservation restrictions.

"As a racecourse, we are very disappointed to have to cancel our first fixture back this season as we were very much looking forward to seeing you."

For anyone who has pre-bought tickets that cost £16 can be kept and used for the next Ludlow Brewery Day. A date is yet to be announced and will be rearranged with the brewery.

Packages and badges bought online and through the office will be refunded in full.