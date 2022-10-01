Traders thanked for their donations to Ludlow church harvest festival

St Laurence Church Ludlow are setting up for their Harvest Festival with flowers and food which will then be donated to the Ludlow Food Bank and Hands Together Ludlow. In Picture: Christine Hubbard preparing flowers.

Armfuls of donations of food - including a glorious two and a half foot wheatsheaf loaf from Waltons Bakery - were donated to the display at St Laurence's Church, in Ludlow.

All the food donated will be going to the town's foodbank and community fridge on Monday (3). The glorious flowers adorning the parish church will stay in place until Friday.

Sue Thornley, the church's flower team leader, said: "The traders of the town have been amazingly generous with their donations in these times of economic struggle.

"It makes me feel quite humble at the response of the town."

She added: "I think Ludlow does look after itself very well with the foodbank and the kitchens run by Hands Together Ludlow volunteers.

"We do have people living below the radar in Ludlow but people are trying to help out."