Traders thanked for their donations to Ludlow church harvest festival

Armfuls of donations of food - including a glorious two and a half foot wheatsheaf loaf from Waltons Bakery - were donated to the display at St Laurence's Church, in Ludlow.
All the food donated will be going to the town's foodbank and community fridge on Monday (3). The glorious flowers adorning the parish church will stay in place until Friday.
Sue Thornley, the church's flower team leader, said: "The traders of the town have been amazingly generous with their donations in these times of economic struggle.
"It makes me feel quite humble at the response of the town."
She added: "I think Ludlow does look after itself very well with the foodbank and the kitchens run by Hands Together Ludlow volunteers.
"We do have people living below the radar in Ludlow but people are trying to help out."
Harvest festivals are a long standing tradition of community life, and curate Lawrence Gittins was set to lead a service on Sunday to put across the Christian perspective of the harvest, and of being thankful for the food and the generosity of the local community.